'Piyala Basaycha Ka?': Man Walks On Kolkata Streets Talking To People In Marathi; Here's How Locals React

Man speaks Marathi during his visit to Kolkata | Instagram

Travel lovers might have experienced trouble in communicating with local people when visiting a region which speaks a different language. It is quite a common thing that people come across, and try settling with broken English or translating tools to assist themselves navigate through the new place. However, a man was seen intentionally speaking in Marathi while he walked on the streets of Kolkata, West Bengal. He recorded the reactions of locals on listening to him speaking Marathi during his visit to the Bengali-speaking city.

Identified as influencer Divya Fofani filmed himself having some fun during his travel to the city. Believed to be Mumbaikar, he asked people of Kolkata about Mumbai spots alongside using popular phrases used in the Marathi language, such as asking a man about whether he would like to join him for a drink: "Piyala basaycha ka?"

Man speaks Marathi during his visit to Kolkata; Watch video

Here's what the video was all about

During his interaction with locals walking through the streets near the famed Howrah Bridge, Divya asked people "Sealink kute aahe (Where's the Sea Link)?" Here, he referred to the Bandra-Worli located in Mumbai. however, some still pointed showing the Howrah Bridge when he asked them about the Sea Link, while that runs over the Hooghly River, it isn't actually a Sea Link.

Confused and unfamiliar with his language, a street vendor selling bags asked him from where did he travel to Kolkata. "Country kaunsa (Which country)," asked the seller unable to recognise the Marathi language that hails from Maharashtra, India.

"Piyala Basaycha Ka?"

He asked the popular phrase, "Piyala Basaycha Ka?" repeatedly to people, suggesting if they could sit together and enjoy some alcohol. As he learned that people couldn't crack its meaning, he simplified and gave them more cues, saying, "30...60...90 (ml). Piyala Basaycha Ka?" "Kamavar jaavu ya, usher jaavu ya (Let's go to work, late), and "Ithe kombdi vade kute beteel (Where will I get kombdi vade here)," were two others phrases he spoke with the people of Kolkata, only to leave them clueless.

The reel ended with someone who purportedly knew Marathi crossing paths with Divya. As Divya tried speaking him, he replied with abusive Marathi terms and walked away. Still, the fact that he met someone knowing Marathi in Kolkata left the influencer surprised.

Video goes viral, draws reactions from netizens

People couldn't get over how the video ended with the man asking "Tujha a**la gap bas." They termed it "Epic." People found it interesting to see him speak Marathi in Kolkata, and said, "Idhr log mushkil se hindi bolta hai bhai. Tum kidhar marathi le aye."

Instagram users praised the people of Kolkata for listening to him and trying to help him out, which they claimed would not be the case in every city across the country. The reel is now viral on Instagram, having attracted 1.2 million views.