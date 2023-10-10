 Pilot Requests Emergency Leave To Aid Ill Mother, Vistara Airlines Rejects Application With Sorry Email; Netizens React
People termed the incident "disturbing" after learning that the pilot was denied leave after claiming about his ailing mother's health procedure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Vistara/Representative Image |

A case of a Vistara pilot seeking leave for his mother's medical check-up and facing rejection has been reported. The response to the captain's leave application has surfaced on social media and gone viral, leading to an outrage by netizens. People termed the incident "disturbing" after learning that the pilot was denied leave after claiming about his ailing mother's health procedure.

A look into airline's reply

The screenshot of the airline writing to reject the pilot's leave was shared online in which the company had expressed sorry for not granting him leave from work. The message addressed to Captain J***, opened reading, "We are sorry to hear about your mother’s illness, and understand the importance of being there for her during this time. However, after careful consideration, we regret to inform you that we are unable to grant your request for emergency leave."

"We would encourage you to explore alternative solutions such as rescheduling the medical check-up appointment or seeking support from family and friends to provide assistance during this time," the email read further while asking the pilot to consider alternative resorts to deal with the situation.

Netizens react, raise concern

"This is really disturbing," said a journalist while reacting to the case. It was termed "Horrible" by another. However, one of the replies chose to differ and read, "Sad as it is, we in the Armed Forces are used to missing important/crucial events back home. We call it exigencies of service."

No details or clarification was reported from the airlines after the incident went viral.

