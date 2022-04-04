Child peeps into co-passenger's TV screen on flight, not POGO but THIS is was what he saw

We agree that overhearing or stealing an eye at other's screen is not good, however one such incident over a plane left a little child stunned.

A child just casually rolled his eyes around him on a flight only to notice that his co-passenger was watching a video of girl twerking. To this, the kid 's face expressed all signs of curiosity - from eyes popping wide to jaw dropping down!

"This kiddo is fascinated by the plane video," read the post caption. Since the video was shared by @viralhog on Instagram, the clip has gathered over 40,309 views and several likes.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST