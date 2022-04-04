e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Child peeps into co-passenger's TV screen on flight, not POGO but THIS is was what he saw

Child peeps into co-passenger's TV screen on flight, not POGO but THIS is was what he saw

A child just casually rolled his eyes around him on a flight only to notice that his co-passenger was watching a video of girl twerking.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Advertisement

We agree that overhearing or stealing an eye at other's screen is not good, however one such incident over a plane left a little child stunned.

A child just casually rolled his eyes around him on a flight only to notice that his co-passenger was watching a video of girl twerking. To this, the kid 's face expressed all signs of curiosity - from eyes popping wide to jaw dropping down!

"This kiddo is fascinated by the plane video," read the post caption. Since the video was shared by @viralhog on Instagram, the clip has gathered over 40,309 views and several likes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Eeeew! Women wipes tears with rat, Khaby Lame uses dog to clean face after meal; watch video Eeeew! Women wipes tears with rat, Khaby Lame uses dog to clean face after meal; watch video

ALSO READ

Watch video: 30-foot-long whale carcass washes ashore near Mumbai Coastal Road project site Watch video: 30-foot-long whale carcass washes ashore near Mumbai Coastal Road project site

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST