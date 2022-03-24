Watch video: 30-foot-long whale carcass washes ashore near Mumbai Coastal Road project site

A 30-foot-long whale's carcass washed ashore near the construction site of Mumbai coastal road project near Breach Candy hospital, on Tuesday.

As per reports from the Indian Express, the carcass belonged to a Bryde whale.

The state forest department has collected tissue samples from the decomposing carcass for DNA analysis.

Tissue samples from the carcass were collected by the state forest department for DNA analysis.

An washed away whale was taken ashore by RFO Warak and team near Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai….courtesy crane provided by L&T #conservation #marine #earthwatch pic.twitter.com/YbciUe3NPn — Clement Ben IFS (@ben_ifs) March 23, 2022

Earlier in September, the gigantic carcass of a 40-ft-long whale weighing over 30 tonnes, was found washed ashore from the Arabian Sea on the remote Mardes Beach in Maharashtra's Vasai.

The locals spotted the carcass, decomposing rapidly and letting off a strong suffocating stench in the entire vicinity.

They surmised that the gigantic marine creature may have died in August and was tossed in the waves to the beach during high tide where it was found this afternoon.

The unusual sight attracted lots of locals trooping there to click selfies or videos featuring the massive dead marine mammal.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:04 PM IST