Watch video: GRP saves teenager attempting suicide at Thane's Vitthalwadi station

A GRP constable on Wednesday saved a teenage boy's life by pulling him away from the railway track at Vitthalwadi station on Mumbai suburban network a few seconds before an express train passed the spot, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)



The constable Hrishikesh Mane grew suspicious after he spotted an 18-year-old boy loitering on the railway platform for quite some time.

The teenage boy jumped on the railway tracks at around 2.30 PM with an intention to commit suicide when Madurai Express pulled into the platform, the officer said.

"Without caring for his life, the police constable jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away from the train. He brought the boy back on the platform," he said, adding that the teenage boy was a resident of Camp No 5 in Ulhasnagar.

He is reunited with his parents following the incident.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:31 AM IST