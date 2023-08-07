Airline Fails To Serve Child Meal, Involves In Rude Behaviour With Family Travelling On DEL-EWR Flight; Father Tweets To Highlight Issue | Representative Image

A passenger-father travelling on a USA-bound flight to Newark reported about the inconvenience his family went through during the air travel with United Airlines. Taking to Twitter, now rebranded as X, he narrated the ordeal from the DEL-EWR flight. "This is a painful post to share my terrible experience with United Airlines," he captioned his long Twitter thread filled with details of what he, his wife, and their little one had to go through.

Identified as Uttiya Basu, the father pointed out that he was onboard with his child with special needs. From initially facing a delay in flight to witnessing concerns in the service during the fly-time and being provided proper food to the child, Basu listed down his grievances online as he condemned that the staff tried to resolve the matter by issuing them a voucher for all that they had to face.

Read Also Woman seeks child-free flights after hearing kid cry all through her air travel

The man claimed that the airline had failed to load the child's meal despite that the ticket had it clearly stated. "United forgot to load his child meal, even though the ticket says so. So we took out our own food. While my wife is mixing the cereal, my son is crying due to an unfamiliar place and environment," read father Basu's tweet.

Meanwhile, Basu said that the flight staff approached them when the child started crying and creating noise there. He alleged in his tweet that the behaviour of the staff was quite rude over the issue.

"A flight attendant comes over and starts rudely rebuking my wife," the Twitter rant read while adding quoting the words of the flight attendant, " Ma'am, your child SIMPLY cannot be making any noise. This is rest time, Everyone is sleeping. You are DOING NOTHING to keep him quiet. You need to keep him silent... I have two children and I know how to be a mother to them. You need to do SOMETHING."

Concluding to share his ordeal, he recommended people look for flying alternatives. He tweeted, "Finally, my advice to anyone planning to take united flights, If you have small kids, especially if they have special needs, please look for alternate airlines."

On the other hand, United Airlines responded to his tweets and said "We're sorry to hear this." However, Basu didn't seem pleased with the resolution. Sharing an update that the airline team reached out to him via a call, he wrote expressing dissatisfaction, "The representative did apologize to me orally on the call and requested me to pass on the apology to my wife." (Further inputs from United Airlines in this regard are awaited to understand the matter better.)

Quick update- for a call from @united corporate office and had a long and detailed discussion. The representative did apologize to me orally on the call and requested me to pass on the apology to my wife. — Uttiya Basu (@uttiyab) August 5, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)