Woman seeks child-free flights after hearing kid cry all thru her air travel

Florida based woman identified as Morgan Lee took to TikTok sharing her harrowing experience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
Pixabay

Are you someone who aren't the 'aww, so cute' types when it comes to dealing with children. At times, when exposed to the public arena, young ones are worried and express them discomfort with loud tears. Their act generally annoys co-passengers and people around.

Be it in a cinema hall or a share cab, people get disturbed when children cry and create chaos in their way of experiencing life events.

In a recent case, a commuter was so irritated with hours of listening cries that she dreamt of travelling into a only-adults flight someday soon. An American woman wished that airlines offered a facility of a child-free seating as she experienced a bad travel due to kid's cries during her journey.

Florida based woman identified as Morgan Lee took to TikTok sharing her harrowing experience with a child who certainly didn't have travel with ease. "Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights? I would pay so much money [for that]," she said with her TikTok video that has attracted over 650,000 views.

