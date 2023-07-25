Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy REVEALS Kareena Kapoor Ignored Fans On Flight In An Old Viral Video (WATCH)

In an old resurfaced video, Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, expressed surprise and disappointment at Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor's behaviour towards her fans during a flight.

The video, which was part of a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, has since gone viral, drawing attention from fans and the media alike.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID IN THE VIRAL CLIP

During the conversation, Mr. Murthy recounted an incident where he sat next to Kareena Kapoor on a flight from London. He observed that several fans approached her to say hello, but to his surprise, the actress didn't acknowledge them.

In contrast, Mr. Murthy highlighted how he personally responds warmly to people who approach him, engaging in short conversations with them.

HIS WIFE TRIES DEFENDING KAREENA

Despite his wife, Sudha Murty, trying to offer a defence for Kareena Kapoor, Mr. Murthy continued with his remarks, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging affection shown by fans, even if it is done cryptically. He expressed that these small gestures are valuable in reducing one's ego.

Sudha Murty, acknowledging the vast difference in the number of fans between a software professional like her husband and a Bollywood actor like Kareena Kapoor, reiterated that the actress likely had a million admirers and might have been tired during the flight.

The video generated mixed reactions, with the crowd responding to Sudha Murty's statement with applause and laughter. However, Mr. Murthy stood firm in his belief that regardless of the number of fans, showing appreciation to them was essential.

KAREENA'S WORK FRONT

Kareena Kapoor, a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently celebrated 23 years in the film industry. She shared her excitement on social media, expressing her gratitude for the years spent in front of the camera and hinted at another 23 years to come.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her next project, Rhea Kapoor's film "The Crew," in which she will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

While she focuses on her professional commitments, the actress is also relishing a family vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jehangir. Pictures from their trip surfaced online, showing the family enjoying a sunny day by a lake.

