People are dying: Internet goes berserk over 'Dalgona Peg' with whisky amid lockdown

Given the fact that most of the country is facing withdrawal symptoms due to the ban on sale of liquor amid lockdown, it can be ruled out as a crime to waste one’s secret stash for a trend.

Tipplers will have to wait a while longer, as the state government is not keen to allow the sale of liquor in the state at least till the lockdown, which has now been extended up to April 30, is in place.

A senior bureaucrat told FPJ, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.