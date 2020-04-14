People are dying: Internet goes berserk over 'Dalgona Peg' with whisky amid lockdown

With the coronavirus lockdown restricting us to make the optimum use of minimum ingredients and leftovers to whip up a delicious treat, the quarantine fad that topped it all was the ‘Dalgona Coffee’, a South Korean import, which is basic whipped cream coffee, made with simple 3 ingredients- instant coffee, milk and sugar.
Taking the trend ahead, netizens have given a quirky twist to the same but replaced it with whisky – a spirit people are dying to be possessed with.
How to make Dalgona Peg?
First, fill the glass halfway with water. Then, take a cloth to cover the mouth and make sure the centre of the fabric touches the water and then slowly pour the whisky into it. The pictures aren’t pleasing and do not account for food porn in any way.
Given the fact that most of the country is facing withdrawal symptoms due to the ban on sale of liquor amid lockdown, it can be ruled out as a crime to waste one’s secret stash for a trend.
Tipplers will have to wait a while longer, as the state government is not keen to allow the sale of liquor in the state at least till the lockdown, which has now been extended up to April 30, is in place.
A senior bureaucrat told FPJ, “The matter had come for discussion in the first week of April, but the government has decided not to allow liquor sale as of now to avoid a backlash. It is true that the government has received representations from liquor and alcohol manufacturers and also from the wine shop owners in this regard.’’ However, the majority of ministers in the state cabinet are not in favour of resumption of liquor sale in the lockdown.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)