Peak Bengaluru Things! Netizens Scratch Their Head After Spotting A Helicopter Parked On Roadside | Image gone viral on X

What would your reaction be on spotting a helicopter next to your car at a traffic signal? We understand that's hard to imagine but something similar took place in Bengaluru. The city which is subject to massive traffic on roads, followed by hilarious memes on the scenario, saw a helicopter parked on the roadside.

Check viral tweet

An image from the incident surfaced on X and went viral. It showed people halting their autos and bikes awaiting the passing of the helicopter. It was noted that the vehicular movement was affected due to the aircraft. In a joking way, an X user shared the image and remarked whether the city had devised other means to combat the traffic. "New ways for Bangalore Traffic," the post was captioned.

Some officials were seen handling the helicopter and trying to make way for regular traffic movement. However, the incident sparked reactions on social media as people said, "Told my boss today a bird was crossing the road so I got Late today." "I won't mind the traffic if this beast is in front of me," wrote another while replying to the viral post.

