Bengaluru: Want relief from never ending traffic? Just hop onto a helicopter; check prices, timings here

Blade India's chopper service from Bengaluru airport (Kempegowda International Airport) will start on October 10 | flyblade.in

Bengaluru: If you want to reach your destination from Bengaluru airport within no time, then you can opt for a chopper from the airport to the city. It will actually reduce travel time from two hours to 15 minutes.

Blade India has announced that it will start chopper services to ensure faster travel between Kempegowda International Airport and areas of Bengaluru city.

The services will begin on October 10, five times a week. Initially, Blade India will operate twice a day. The ride from Bengaluru to HAL airport is scheduled for 9 am.

The price, per seat, is Rs 3,250 (excluding taxes). The H125 DVG Airbus helicopter can fly with five to six passengers in one go between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd airport and Bengaluru airport. The company said it will add more routes subsequently. “Whitefield and Electronic City will be added,” it said.

Blade India kicked off its services by operating in Maharashtra between Mumbai, Pune and Shirdi. It connects places through VTOL (vertical take-off and landing vehicles) such as helicopters and in the future, EVAs (electric vertical aircraft).