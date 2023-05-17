Peak Bengaluru Things: Not work from home, woman goes viral for using laptop on Rapido to office |

A photo of a woman having all eyes on her laptop during a ride to office has gone viral on social media. It reportedly surfaced online from Bengaluru when the city as usual was experiencing heavy traffic on its roads.

A woman who had boarded a Rapido bike for her office was purportedly getting delayed for work, making her open the laptop and begin tasks from the road itself. The tweet which shared the picture from the roads of Bengaluru, read, "Peak Bangalore moment. Women working on a rapido bike ride to the office. (sic)"

Internet reacts

The incident raised questions on road safety as people called it a "Recipe for disaster." One of the Twitter users identified the pillion rider and asked the viral photo to be edited by blurring her face. It was called as a case of privacy breach by online users. The post also reflected at the stressful work culture that people were going through in the IT hub.

Peak Bengaluru things that go viral

The traffic in Bengaluru often makes the headlines either for road congestion and diversion updates or meme sharing that follows on Twitter. Apart from the traffic scenes, the city also creates buzz for its real estate system concerning renting homes.