Bengaluru: Owner rejects profile for rented flat due to 'less than 90% marks' in 12th; see WhatsApp chats

Indian Parents often force their children to score over 90% marks in Board exams, the reason they state is good grades will decide their (Children's) future.

The fact that good grades are important might be true to some extend but these days it remains valid to get a rented flat in tech city Bengaluru, where a man named Yogesh was denied a flat just because he got 76% marks in class 12th.

A twitter user by the name Shubh writes, "Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Banglore or not."

Sharing the screenshots of WhatsApp chats between the Broker and the users' relatives, the man was asked to submit the twitter/LinkedIn profile, Joining certificate of the company he has joined along with 10-12 class marksheets, PAN card and Aadhar card.

Once all the documents were sent by the man who was searching for a rented flat, he got a revert from the broker that the owner has rejected his Profile because the owner was expecting 90% marks from his/her tenants.

"I can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%," tweets Shubh.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

Responding to the twitter post, users were shocked, some did not even believe the news.

Meg @WanderlustGirl says, "Keh do ye mazaak hai?" which means, "say this not real"

niru@nira364924 shares his own story as he writes, "I remember getting a flat denied because I was working in HSBC and owner wanted Govt Bank employee, but that was in Kolkata in the year 2008. I thought that was peak but Bengaluru is creating new records everyday."

