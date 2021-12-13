e-Paper Get App

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:32 PM IST

#ParliamentAttack trends as netizens pay tribute to 2001 martyrs

The parliament attack took place on December 13, 2001.
FPJ Web Desk
Dating back to this day 20 years ago, India witnessed one of its terror in the history of the official Houses. Few minutes after the Parliament was adjourned with 100 members present in the building in Delhi winter morning on December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists gushed inside the Parliament complex. They soon opened fire indiscriminately this day in 2001, killing as many as 14 persons, being the security force personnel and a civilian.

All five terrorists involved and eight security personnel besides a gardener lost their lives in the firing leading India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Today, 20 years down the memory lane of the unforgettable morning, several bureaucrats, leaders and netizens take to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack.

President Ramnath Kovind tweeted, "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice."

"My humble tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terrorist attack. The nation is eternally indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice. Terrorism is a threat to humanity and world peace. All countries must always remain united to defeat the scourge of terrorism," tweeted Vice President Venkaih Naidu.

While PM Modi also took to pay his tribute to the martyrs, "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen."

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote, "I pay my tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting the temple of our democracy during 2001 Parliament attack. We will always remain indebted to the sacrifices of our bravehearts #ParliamentAttack."

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

