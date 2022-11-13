PAK vs ENG: Who is Janaki Easwar? Indian-origin Australian singer who performed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before T20 WC final match

PAKvsENG: Who is Janaki Easwar? | Instagram

Be it we play for not, cricket fans can't miss witnessing the game till its end. If India would have made it to the finals, it would have been much more thrilling for the country to watch the match, however, some were still glued to the match for an Indian factor linked to a 13-year-old Indian-origin singer named Janaki Easwar.

Having origins from Kerala, India, Janaki performed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before the onset of the T20 World Cup finals between Pakistan and England on Sunday.

Kerala is a place where sports craze never fades, yes, in preview of how footballs fans installed a huge Messi cutout amidst a local water resource. Now, for these sports lovers, the cricket game got even more exciting as the count down to listen Janaki singing came to an end with the closing ceremony before play.

However, Janaki wasn't the the one and only one to set the stage on fire with her music. According to a poster about the T20 finals, the performances lined up at the crowded stadium featured famous band, IceHouse, with Janaki, Thndo, William Barton and Mitch Tambo.

Janaki is an Australian by birth, and has been brought up there too. However, her parents, Noop Divakaran and Divya Raveendran, who have been residing in Australia for the past 15 years, are from Kozhikode.

“Performing in front of a massive MCG crowd and getting broadcast to millions of people globally will be an unbelievable experience... It would have been nicer if India played the final, though,” Janaki was quoted in an Indian Express report.