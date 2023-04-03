 On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha

On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha

Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha |

In a shocking video emerging from Berhampur, Odisha, a bunch of stray dogs were seen chasing a scooter. Two women and a child on the scooter rammed into a parked car in full speed due to fear of the stray dogs and distraction while driving. Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

In the video, the women and the child can be seen getting up and one of the stray dogs that got under the scooter after it fell also runs off. The rest of the dogs can also be seen running away after the incident.

watch video:Earlier

Read Also
Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga
article-image

Karnataka stray dog incident

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident from Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the body of a newborn was found being dragged around by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital.

Security guards at the McGann district hospital were the first to notice the dog carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward at around 7am on Saturday. They chased the dog away and immediately informed the authorities.

Review of Stray Dog Menace Prompted

The incident has raised serious concerns about the menace of stray dogs in the city, prompting civic authorities to take action to address the issue.

Read Also
Viral Video: Pitbull attacks 4-year-old girl in Haryana's Ambala, child gets 8 stitches
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in...

On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in...

Maneka Gandhi: 'Donkey population has reduced; how long has it been since you people sighted the...

Maneka Gandhi: 'Donkey population has reduced; how long has it been since you people sighted the...

Viral love story: AI proposes 63-year-old man & the couple gets married; but now their relationship...

Viral love story: AI proposes 63-year-old man & the couple gets married; but now their relationship...

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins freezes & says THIS when asked to define a woman; WATCH VIDEO of him...

New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins freezes & says THIS when asked to define a woman; WATCH VIDEO of him...

'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after...

'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after...