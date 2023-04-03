On camera: Woman rams scooter into parked car in full speed after being chased by stray dogs in Odisha |

In a shocking video emerging from Berhampur, Odisha, a bunch of stray dogs were seen chasing a scooter. Two women and a child on the scooter rammed into a parked car in full speed due to fear of the stray dogs and distraction while driving. Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

In the video, the women and the child can be seen getting up and one of the stray dogs that got under the scooter after it fell also runs off. The rest of the dogs can also be seen running away after the incident.

watch video:Earlier

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Karnataka stray dog incident

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident from Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the body of a newborn was found being dragged around by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital.

Security guards at the McGann district hospital were the first to notice the dog carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward at around 7am on Saturday. They chased the dog away and immediately informed the authorities.

Review of Stray Dog Menace Prompted

The incident has raised serious concerns about the menace of stray dogs in the city, prompting civic authorities to take action to address the issue.