Viral Video: Pitbull attacks 4-year-old girl in Haryana's Ambala, child gets 8 stitches

In Ambala Cantt, Haryana, a Pitbull dog attacked a 4-year-old girl. A passerby noticed it and risked his life to rescue the child from the dog. If there had been even a little delay, it could have been disastrous.

Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar PS, Ambala told news agency ANI that a case has been registered in this regard. "The girl got 7-8 stitches. Further investigation is being done," he said.

A CCTV footage of the attack by the dog on little girl has surfaced on social media sites.

The Pitbull bit the girl in many places, leaving more than 15 marks on her body. Despite the wounds, the girl kept smiling while receiving treatment, which amazed everyone. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt. Incidents of street dogs and dangerous breeds of dogs attacking people are increasing continuously in the country. According to experts, apart from Pitbulls, dogs of breeds such as Saint Bernard, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, and Bulldog are hunters and are dangerous. Therefore, it is advisable to keep a muzzle mask on their mouths.

What exactly happened?

The little girl was walking down the street when the pit bull suddenly came running from behind and pounced on her. The attack happened so suddenly that the girl couldn't react and fell down. Surprisingly, the street dogs in the vicinity also started attacking the girl. However, a young man passing by showed courage, scared away the dogs and saved the girl's life. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby. After a complaint was filed, the police have registered a case against the owner of the dog.

Pitbull belonged to neighbour

The girl's grandfather, Nandalal, said that his granddaughter Sonam was playing outside their house on Saturday evening around 5 o'clock when the neighbor's daughter, Anju, who was taking her pit bull for a walk, came out. It was at that time the pit bull attacked Sonam. Although on hearing the screams, the owner of the pit bull also ran to the spot and helped to drive away the dog. According to the doctor, there are bite and scratch marks from the dog's teeth and paws on five places of the girl's body.

Similar incident had happened in Hyderabad

In March, a four-year-old child in Amberpet, Hyderabad was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs. The incident shook the state of Telangana and even caught the attention of the central government. This incident was in the headlines of the media for a long time.