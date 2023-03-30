 Haryana: Ex-Army officer awarded death sentence for killing 6 people; court terms it 'rarest of rare crime'
The ex-Army officer has killed 6 people brutally in a span of one night with an iron pipe.

Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Picture for representation

An ex-Army Officer was sentenced to death by a Sessions Court in Haryana's Palwal for murdering six people in 2018 with an iron pipe. The court delivered the sentence terming it 'rarest of rare crime'.

As per a Livelaw report, Naresh Dhankar was found guilty and convicted under Sections 302, 307, 332, 353, and 186 of the Indian Penal Code. Dhankar had killed 6 people brutally in a span of one night with an iron pipe. He had repeatedly inflicted blows that resulted in fatal injuries.

While delivering the verdict, the court "the ends of Justice would only be met by the death penalty and anything less than penalty would be unjustified”.

While awarding the sentence, the judge noted, "The convict was a trained army officer who was trained at the expense of the public exchequer. He was trained to defend the country and its citizens and not to mercilessly butcher them..."

