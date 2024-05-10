Setback For Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Court Frames Charges On Former WFI Chief In Sexual Harassment Case Of 5 Female Wrestlers

BJP MP & Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | FPJ

The Delhi court on Friday (May 10) ordered for the framing of charges against BJP leader and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of sexual harassment of five female wrestlers.

He has also been charged with the offence of outraging the modesty of woman. The court has found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan.

The court said, "Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under sections 354 and 354A in respect of each victim."

The court acquitted Brij Bhushan of the charges leveled by the sixth wrestler, says the court.

This is breaking news