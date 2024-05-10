Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top Rajasthan Leaders Prominent Faces In Campaigning In Other States | Representative Image

Jaipur: As the polls for Loksabha over in Rajasthan, the top leaders and workers of both BJP and Congress from the state have been sent for campaigning and managing the elections in other states.

The polling for all the 25 Loksabha seats was in first two phases in Rajasthan and as the polls are over the leaders and party workers have been sent to other states. This includes CM Bhajan Lal Sharma who is campaigning in Telangana and Maharashtra for the last one week and is proposed to go to Haryana and Gujarat also in the coming days.

Besides him around 45 leaders including party state president CP Joshi, union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and 11 ministers of the state government have been sent to the states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab.

Most of the leaders and party workers have been sent to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as former organization secretary of Rajasthan BJP Chandrshekhar and former in charge of the party Arun Singh are now having the charge of these two states. These leaders have been sent to manage the poll preparation on various seats of these states and to make a connect with Rajasthani communities there.

The Congress has also sent its leaders to other states. Former CM Ashok Gehlot has been made the special observer of the crucial seat of Amethi., while his former deputy and party general secretary Sachin Pilot is the election in charge of Chattisgarh and is now managing the seat of North — East Delhi where former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting as Congress candidate.

Former Speaker of Rajasthan assembly and senior leader CP Joshi has been made observer of Chandni Chowk seat of Delhi while former minister Harish Chaudhary has been sent to Punjab. Besides these leaders, 170 party workers, MLAs, former MLAs have been sent to Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana to manage the Loksabha seats in these states.

Apart from leaders, around 12 IAS officers from the state have also been sent to various states as election observers by the Election Commission.