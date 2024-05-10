 UP: Doctor Catches Wife In Compromising Position With 2 Men Inside Hotel’s Bathroom In Kasganj; Shocking Visuals Surface
Upon entering the hotel room, the man discovered his wife engaged in a threesome with two other individuals, one from Ghaziabad and the other from Bulandshahr

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking turn of events, a doctor caught his wife, also a government doctor, in a compromising situation at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. 

As per reports, the wife had been living separately from her husband for the past year following a dispute. The incident unfolded when the husband decided to confront his estranged wife and forcefully entered the hotel room after receiving information that she was there. 

Upon entering the hotel room, the man discovered his wife engaged in a threesome with two other individuals, one from Ghaziabad and the other from Bulandshahr. All three were found inside the hotel room's toilet.

Watch the video here:

5 held

The police team which soon arrived at the spot arrested five people, including the husband, both lovers and two male relatives of the husband under relevant sections of the IPC.

article-image

Notably, while the doctor's wife was involved in the incident, she was not arrested by the police.

Further investigations are underway to unravel the full extent of the incident and its underlying circumstances.

