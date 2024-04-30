Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Angry Over Husband Giving ₹200 To His Mother, Wife Jumps Into Well With 2 Sons

Chitrakoot: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly killed her two sons before jumping into a well following a dispute with her husband over Rs 200.

According to reports, a woman killed his two sons and jumped into a well ending her life after she found out that her husband had given Rs 200 to his mother, who was going to visit her ailing mother.

Sambit Kol, a resident of Jhalamal Colony in the Unchahar area of Manikpur police station, had given his mother 200 rupees to go to her maternal home.

After a long search, the bodies of all three were found in a well outside the village. SP Arun Singh, SDM Manikpur Pankaj Singh reached the spot with the force and the forensic team collected evidence.

Siyawati, mother of Sambitlal Kol, living in Majra Jhalmal of Unchadih village of Manikpur police station, was going to her maternal home in Lamhi village of Bargarh police station. Sambit gave two hundred rupees to his mother while leaving and went to Unchadih for his treatment, as per reports.

After he gave money to his mother, his 22-year-old wife Anju got angry and had heated argument with him. When Sambitlal returned from Unchadih, he did not find his wife and two children, three-year-old Sudhir and eight-month-old Sudeep, at home. On this he started asking everyone.

Villagers informed him that they had seen Anju heading towards the fields with her children.

During the search, he reached a well situated in the middle of the fields, about a kilometer away from his house.

There, he discovered the lifeless bodies of all three. Both children were tied around Anju's waist.

The police were promptly notified about the incident, and the police station in charge Rita Singh arrived at the scene.

She oversaw the retrieval of the bodies from the well.

The Superintendent of Police stated that Anju, along with her children, had committed suicide over a dispute involving just Rs 200. He added that the maternal side has been informed about the incident, and every aspect is under investigation.