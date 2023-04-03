 Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Security guards at the McGann district hospital were the first to notice the dog carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward at around 7am on Saturday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the body of a newborn was found being dragged around by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital.

Security guards at the McGann district hospital were the first to notice the dog carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward at around 7am on Saturday. They chased the dog away and immediately informed the authorities.

Read Also
Karnataka: Massive protest in Mandya after cow vigilantes kill cattle trader
article-image

Review of Stray Dog Menace Prompted

The incident has raised serious concerns about the menace of stray dogs in the city, prompting civic authorities to take action to address the issue.

Infant's Death Under Investigation

The newborn was already dead when it was taken for examination, and officials are now investigating whether the infant died before the dog bite or as a result of it. The identity of the child's parents remains unknown.

Read Also
Kerala Shocker: 3, including a child, dead; 8 injured as man sets co-passengers on fire in...
article-image

Police Complaint Filed; Postmortem Pending

A police complaint has been filed, and the exact time of the infant's death can only be determined after the postmortem. Officials have started checking all nearby private and government hospitals to verify the records of pregnant women in an attempt to identify the parents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shooting stones disrupt traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; videos surface

Shooting stones disrupt traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; videos surface

'Another jumla': Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'riots don't take place' in BJP rule remark

'Another jumla': Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'riots don't take place' in BJP rule remark

WATCH: New CCTV footage shows Kerala man escaping on bike after setting co-passengers on fire in...

WATCH: New CCTV footage shows Kerala man escaping on bike after setting co-passengers on fire in...

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

UP man jumps into Gomti river after going live on Facebook

UP man jumps into Gomti river after going live on Facebook