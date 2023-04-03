Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital in Shivamogga

Karnataka shocker! Dog seen dragging body of newborn in government hospital | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, the body of a newborn was found being dragged around by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital.

Security guards at the McGann district hospital were the first to notice the dog carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth around the hospital's maternity ward at around 7am on Saturday. They chased the dog away and immediately informed the authorities.

Review of Stray Dog Menace Prompted

The incident has raised serious concerns about the menace of stray dogs in the city, prompting civic authorities to take action to address the issue.

Infant's Death Under Investigation

The newborn was already dead when it was taken for examination, and officials are now investigating whether the infant died before the dog bite or as a result of it. The identity of the child's parents remains unknown.

Police Complaint Filed; Postmortem Pending

A police complaint has been filed, and the exact time of the infant's death can only be determined after the postmortem. Officials have started checking all nearby private and government hospitals to verify the records of pregnant women in an attempt to identify the parents.