 Kerala Shocker: Man pours petrol, sets co-passenger on fire on train after argument; 8 injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Shocker: Man pours petrol, sets co-passenger on fire on train after argument; 8 injured

Kerala Shocker: Man pours petrol, sets co-passenger on fire on train after argument; 8 injured

The suspected man, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Eight people were injured after an unidentified man poured petrol and set on fire one of them allegedly after an argument on board an Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.

According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.

The suspected man, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

The incident took place due to an argument within the passengers

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers. Other passengers tried to douse the fire and ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women.

"Anilkumar from Thalasseri, his wife Sajisha, their son Advait, Ruby from Kannur and Prince from Thrissur, are among the passengers who were injured," sources said.

The train was halted at Elathur, and railways authorities were informed about the fire incident.

"All eight passengers with burn injuries have been shifted to hospital and after necessary inspection, the train was dispatched to its destination," Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added.

Read Also
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi about sky high airfare affecting migrants in Gulf during festivals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: 20 years after 2002 riots, all accused freed in killings of 13

Gujarat: 20 years after 2002 riots, all accused freed in killings of 13

West Bengal: BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead, no arrests yet

West Bengal: BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead, no arrests yet

Western and Central Railway to run over 450 trips of summer special trains

Western and Central Railway to run over 450 trips of summer special trains

Above normal heatwave days in India from April onwards: IMD

Above normal heatwave days in India from April onwards: IMD

Watch: Violence erupts in Bengal again, stone-pelting and arson reported at BJP's Ram Navami...

Watch: Violence erupts in Bengal again, stone-pelting and arson reported at BJP's Ram Navami...