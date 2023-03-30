Kerala CM writes to PM Modi about sky high airfare affecting migrants in Gulf during festivals

Indians account for the largest group of people among the migrant population in the gulf, and a lot of them also come from states such as Kerala. Last year Saudi Arabia recruited the highest number of expats from India, and gulf countries have also called for an increase in the frequency of flights from India.

As Kerala prepares to celebrate its new year, the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the PM about rising airfare affecting migrants in the gulf.

Prices rising on festive spirit

Requesting approvals for additional chartered flights booked by the state, Vijayan sought the government's intervention to prevent airlines from charging exorbitant rates.

He wants the central government to ensure that prices of flights on the India-Gulf route are regulated during the state's festivals and school vacations.

As of now, the state government is operating chartered flights for low-income expats to come home for Easter, Vishu, and Ramzan in April.

Chartered flights to make up for high airfare