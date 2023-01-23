Air India Express from Kerala to Muscat returns shortly after taking off due to technical snag

Snake found in Air India Express plane, DGCA orders probe | Representative Image/ Wikimedia Commons

An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after takeoff due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.

Flight IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

''All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe,'' an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 PM, he said.

All passengers are being well taken care of, he added.

