ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on road due to heart attack

A video of a traffic cop Rajashekhar rescuing a local from death has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web TeamUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on road due to heart attack | Twitter
Hyderabad: After the CCTV footage of a police constable collapsing at a gym and passing away due to a heart attack hit social media, a video of another man having fainted on the road and later being saved by a traffic cop in Hyderabad has surfaced on the internet.

The police personnel was identified as Rajashekhar posted at the Rajendranagar police station, Telangana. In the video, we can see him repeatedly pressing the heart region of the individual and following the procedure of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save him from danger.

article-image

Thaneeru Harish Rao, the Minister of Medical - Health and Finance Department of Telangana, praised the official for the act. Taking to Twitter, the politician wrote, "Highly Appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR."

Earlier on Friday, a viral video showed a police constable from Secunderabad suddenly collapsing while working out in a gym and then being declared dead due to a suffered heart attack. The cop was identified as 24-year-old Vishal posted at the Asif Nagar Police Station.

article-image

