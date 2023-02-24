e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart attack

CCTV footage from a gym in Hyderabad captured a man collapsing on the ground and being declared dead no sooner. The shocking case happens to be of a police constable who reportedly succumbed to a heart attack

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart attack | Twitter
Hyderabad: A police constable identified as Vishal passed away due to a heart attack while working out in a gym. The CCTV footage of batch 2020 cop posted at the Asif Nagar Police Station, Telangana, has surfaced on Twitter and the shocking visuals show Vishal suddenly falling down on the ground after some push-ups and stretches. Reportedly, he died of a heart attack there.

Video below (It contains disturbing visuals)

In the video, we can see gym mates rushing to look into the matter and trying to save his life.

The constable Vishal was 24 years old and a resident of Bowenpally in Secundrabad. According to the time stamp of the CCTV recording, the incident took place on February 23, at around 8 pm.

Speaking to new agency ANI, Netaji, SHO Marredpally stated that Vishal was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

