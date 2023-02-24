ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart attack | Twitter

Hyderabad: A police constable identified as Vishal passed away due to a heart attack while working out in a gym. The CCTV footage of batch 2020 cop posted at the Asif Nagar Police Station, Telangana, has surfaced on Twitter and the shocking visuals show Vishal suddenly falling down on the ground after some push-ups and stretches. Reportedly, he died of a heart attack there.

Video below (It contains disturbing visuals)

In the video, we can see gym mates rushing to look into the matter and trying to save his life.

The constable Vishal was 24 years old and a resident of Bowenpally in Secundrabad. According to the time stamp of the CCTV recording, the incident took place on February 23, at around 8 pm.

Speaking to new agency ANI, Netaji, SHO Marredpally stated that Vishal was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)