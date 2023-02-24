Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam | Twitter

Assam: A brick-carrying vehicle caused an accident near Assam's Kakoijana Reserved Forest and took away the life of a female langur who is survived by its baby. A heartbreaking video of the baby monkey screaming in pain while being seated next to the dead mother has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Watch video (Warning: Disturbing visuals)

* please read haunt for hunt.

It was assassinated by a speeding vehicle 🙏 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023

In the video that will bring tears in the eyes of the viewer, we can see the baby monkey pleading to bring back the mother to life. It is unknown whether the animal could decipher the situation and take note of death, but it tries to wake the parent langur with painful cries, screams and hand movements.

Taking to Twitter, Susanta Nanda IFS shared the video and captioned the incident to be an "assassination." "It was assassinated by a speeding vehicle, " he wrote while suggesting that steps are being taken to save the young one.

It is a sad reality that many animals die in road accidents. A ACKO Accident Index report quoted in the Times of India stated road mishaps account for the second biggest reason of death concerning stray animals, with more than 50% being dogs.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)