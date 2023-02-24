e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHeartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam

Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam

A video that will leave you in tears has gone viral on social media. It captures a baby langur screaming out in pain while being seated next to its mother who was reportedly killed on roads of Assam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam | Twitter
Follow us on

Assam: A brick-carrying vehicle caused an accident near Assam's Kakoijana Reserved Forest and took away the life of a female langur who is survived by its baby. A heartbreaking video of the baby monkey screaming in pain while being seated next to the dead mother has surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Watch video (Warning: Disturbing visuals)

Read Also
Ghaziabad: Women in Raj Nagar Extension pull hair, and beat each other over stray dogs, dramatic...
article-image

In the video that will bring tears in the eyes of the viewer, we can see the baby monkey pleading to bring back the mother to life. It is unknown whether the animal could decipher the situation and take note of death, but it tries to wake the parent langur with painful cries, screams and hand movements.

Taking to Twitter, Susanta Nanda IFS shared the video and captioned the incident to be an "assassination." "It was assassinated by a speeding vehicle, " he wrote while suggesting that steps are being taken to save the young one.

It is a sad reality that many animals die in road accidents. A ACKO Accident Index report quoted in the Times of India stated road mishaps account for the second biggest reason of death concerning stray animals, with more than 50% being dogs.

Read Also
Viral video: Monkey gets stuck in bike's wheel in UP's Badosarai, rescued later
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop from Hyderabad performs CPR to save life of a man who suddenly fainted on...

Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam

Heartbreaking video! Baby monkey cries and screams beside dead mother in Assam

After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

After Kili Paul, THIS Tanzanian man is winning hearts of Indians with his Instagram reels

'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

'Dear Granny, I am sorry...': Letter written by King Charles when he was a child goes viral

ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart...

ON CAMERA: Hyderabad Police constable suddenly collapses while working out in gym; dies of heart...