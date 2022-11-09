e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Monkey gets stuck in bike's wheel in UP's Badosarai, rescued later

A monkey from Uttar Pradesh was seen stuck in between the wheel of a bike, he was reused unharmed later

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Twitter
A video of a monkey getting stuck in the wheel of a bike is going viral. This video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh’s Badosarai, where a monkey was seen stuck in the wheel of a bike.

In the video, we see a monkey tangled in between the bike and unable to move on either side.

This incident is believed to have occurred when the monkey attempted to cross the road but got stuck instead in the speeding bike.

As soon as the person riding the bike felt the monkey getting stuck, he pulled over, and multiple local residents came along to rescue the monkey, which was rescued unharmed.

