ON CAMERA: KSRTC bus meets with an accident after colliding with car, rams into church wall in Kerala's Kizhavalloor

Viral Video | ANI

Kerala: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavalloor in the Pathanamthitta district. The incident left many injured who were rushed to a hospital for medical care.

A video from the unfortunate road mishap showing the bus crashing into and breaking the wall of a nearby church has surfaced online.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera from the premises. It shows a road functioning smoothly unless the bus and a car strike a head-on collision. The timestamp mentions the accident to have occurred on Saturday afternoon. The disturbing visuals record the car being hit to the roadside and the state transport dramatically crashing into the church.

#WATCH | Kerala: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SiFjOvDLsR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

Eight injured were shifted to Konni taluka hospital while others were taken to the general hospital, local media reported and further mentioned the drivers of both vehicles to be critical. People who witnessed the incident were quoted in the report to suggest that both the car and the bus were overspeeding.