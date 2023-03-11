e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral

Tractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral

"Things you only see in India..." read the video caption.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Tractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral | Twitter: Motor Octane

Love road trips? If it's a yes, then you might have come across vehicles transporting loads on the roadways. At times, overloaded and accident-prone. Such incidents not only risk the life of the driver but also other commuters on the route, don't you agree?

A video doing the rounds on the internet captures a man driving an overloaded sugarcane tractor with great effort. The carriage is so full of sugarcane bundles that the driver's seat got elevated from the ground to purportedly strike a possible balance. A tractor stunt you can call it to praise the driver on duty who holds the task to transport the goods safely.

"Things you only see in India..." read the video caption when it was tweeted by an automobile-content sharing account named Motor Octane. WATCH VIDEO:

Reportedly, the maximum permitted height of sugarcane loaded over the body of a truck is 3 ft, and the carrier can hold up to a maximum 18 tonnes of the produce and not exceeding the maximum weight allowed on a tractor-trolley being 10 tonnes. However, there have been repeated instances of police seizing trucks and other vehicles found loaded with 28-30 tonnes of cane.

The case is frequently observed across the Maha-MP border and few other states. Earlier this year, the Maharashtra Times reported a case of an overloaded sugarcane truck meeting an accident at the Tapi river in the Nandurbar district.

Read Also
MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral

Tractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral

Yoga at the temple or a pre-wedding shoot? Watch viral video to guess it yourself

Yoga at the temple or a pre-wedding shoot? Watch viral video to guess it yourself

WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

WATCH: Chennai-Based Food Startup launches India's first unmanned Takeaway

WATCH: Chennai-Based Food Startup launches India's first unmanned Takeaway

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...