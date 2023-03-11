Tractor stunt: Video of man driving an overloaded sugarcane-carrying vehicle goes viral | Twitter: Motor Octane

Love road trips? If it's a yes, then you might have come across vehicles transporting loads on the roadways. At times, overloaded and accident-prone. Such incidents not only risk the life of the driver but also other commuters on the route, don't you agree?

A video doing the rounds on the internet captures a man driving an overloaded sugarcane tractor with great effort. The carriage is so full of sugarcane bundles that the driver's seat got elevated from the ground to purportedly strike a possible balance. A tractor stunt you can call it to praise the driver on duty who holds the task to transport the goods safely.

"Things you only see in India..." read the video caption when it was tweeted by an automobile-content sharing account named Motor Octane. WATCH VIDEO:

Things you only see in India!

What are your thoughts about such tractor overloading? pic.twitter.com/0Moyxx6e1J — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) March 10, 2023

Reportedly, the maximum permitted height of sugarcane loaded over the body of a truck is 3 ft, and the carrier can hold up to a maximum 18 tonnes of the produce and not exceeding the maximum weight allowed on a tractor-trolley being 10 tonnes. However, there have been repeated instances of police seizing trucks and other vehicles found loaded with 28-30 tonnes of cane.

The case is frequently observed across the Maha-MP border and few other states. Earlier this year, the Maharashtra Times reported a case of an overloaded sugarcane truck meeting an accident at the Tapi river in the Nandurbar district.

