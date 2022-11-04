e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died in a road mishap on the Kwari river bridge built on NH 719, after their truck allegedly lost its balance and fell into the river in an attempt to save an autorickshaw. The truck was going from Gwalior to Etawa when the incident happened. The Phoop police, along with SDRF reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of the locals. According to the statement of an eyewitness, the driver of the truck (UP 75 B T5576), laden with ballast, lost its control in an attempt to save an autorickshaw and fell 60-ft down into the river from the bridge. The locals rushed to rescue the but could not save the driver and the cleaner.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mandsaur team beat Bhind to win Tourism Quiz-2022
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP HC sets aside 1998 lower court order convicting man of kidnapping woman of different faith

MP HC sets aside 1998 lower court order convicting man of kidnapping woman of different faith

Bishop Fraud Case: ED to probe from 'hawala angle', register case under Money Laundering Act

Bishop Fraud Case: ED to probe from 'hawala angle', register case under Money Laundering Act

Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat...

Watch Video: Politically in Pavillion, 75-year-old Diggy shows his bowling skills during ‘Bharat...

MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

5 pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in MP' Katni

5 pigs test positive for African Swine Fever in MP' Katni