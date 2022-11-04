MP: Two in Bhind die after overloaded truck turns turtle in river

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died in a road mishap on the Kwari river bridge built on NH 719, after their truck allegedly lost its balance and fell into the river in an attempt to save an autorickshaw. The truck was going from Gwalior to Etawa when the incident happened. The Phoop police, along with SDRF reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of the locals. According to the statement of an eyewitness, the driver of the truck (UP 75 B T5576), laden with ballast, lost its control in an attempt to save an autorickshaw and fell 60-ft down into the river from the bridge. The locals rushed to rescue the but could not save the driver and the cleaner.