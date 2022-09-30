Bhopal: Mandsaur team beat Bhind to win Tourism Quiz-2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur team has won 'Tourism Quiz-2022'. They defeated the Bhind in the final by 10 points. The final Round of 'Tourism Quiz 2022' was held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the city on Thursday.

A final round was held after both the teams scored equal points in which Mandsaur team was the winner by giving the correct answer. The Chhindwara team secured third place whereas the team of Sidhi, Satna and Dindori became the runner up. 52 teams from all the districts of the state took part in the quiz.

Principal secretary of tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla, commissioner directorate of public instruction Abhay Verma and additional managing director Vivek Shrotriya gave certificates and medals to the winners and runners-up teams along with tour packages of hotels. The first three winning teams Mandsaur, Bhind and Chhindwara were given free gift coupons for staying in the units of MP Tourism Development Corporation.

The last three runners-up teams Sidhi, Satna and Dindori were given food coupons from the unit of the corporation.

Collector Avinash Lavania inaugurates the contest. There was a written and then in the afternoon multimedia rounds were held. On the basis of which points were awarded. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in collaboration with School Education Tourism Development Corporation, District Administration and District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organises the quiz annually with the aim of creating awareness among the students about the tourist destinations of the state and to develop the learning process through tourism.

MP's children brand ambassadors of tourism: PS

Principal secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the children of the state are the brand ambassadors of tourism. Through the tourism quiz competition, about 24, 000 students of around 8, 000 schools of the state have come to know about various aspects of tourism including historical and archaeological heritage, culture and natural beauty of the state.