Bhopal: Purshottam Maharaj to take 3-day Samadhi in city; police request to change decision

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A self-styled godman Purshottam Maharaj wished to take three-day Samadhi at BhadraKali Bijasen Darbar situated in TT Nagar locality in the city from Friday morning and the police requested him to cancel the programme, said an official on Thursday.

The police team has been deputed at the spot to avoid the bid.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi has said that Purshottam Maharaj is the priest of a temple situated in the TT nagar locality. A seven-day Bhagwa Katha has been going on in the temple and it will conclude on October 3. In the meantime, the Maharaj has announced to take the samadhi from Friday.

A pit of six feet long, five feet broad and seven feet deep has been dug for the same. The Maharaj will be sitting in Dhyan Mudra inside the pit. He will be covered with cloth and soil. He will come out from the pit after three days”, Raghuwanshi said.

He also said that the senior police officer had met the Maharaj and had asked him to cancel the Samadhi programme, but the Maharaj was adamant to take the Samadhi. A police constable was appointed to check the activity of the Maharaj, he added.