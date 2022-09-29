Bhopal: Muslims should not be allowed in Garba, says Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Muslims should not be allowed in Garba pandals. The district administration has already made it clear that showing of identity cards is mandatory for entry into Garba pandals. She further said that the shops of Muslims, their items should also be banned around the Garba pandal. Worship is done with pure mind. Sadhvi said, 'Whether it is a madarsa or a gurukul, education everywhere should be such that it is not anti-national.'

However, the district administration has already made mandatory for the organising committee to install CCTV cameras at the venues and verification of visitors by ID. Even, the administration has already made it mandatory that any suspicious, objectionable object, sharp weapon will not be allowed at the venue during the event, nor can it be used or demonstrated. The administration issued orders not to allow entry without ID for the visitors during Dandiya, Garba and other cultural programmes during Durga Puja in Bhopal.

In the order issued by the additional district magistrate (ADM), it has been said that no person will be allowed to enter the venue without verifying their identity card by the organising committee holding Garba, Dandiya and other cultural programmes. Adequate arrangement of fire extinguishers and compliance to fire safety rules have also been made mandatory for fire prevention in the pandals set up at the venue by the organising committee. Necessary first-aid arrangements have also been made mandatory at the venue.