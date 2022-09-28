Bhopal: Neighbours and kin of 'monster mom' still in shock, say Sapna lived in her own world, kept aloof

Locked house of Sapna Dhakad, 27, who has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her newborn twins | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A cemented house in Kolar basti, a slum area on Kolar Road, in Bhopal locked from outside draws the attention of almost everyone who passes by it.

Here lived Sapna Dhakad, 27, who has been arrested by police for allegedly killing her newborn twins on September 23 as, she told the police, she was fed up with financial constraints, boozing of her husband and sarcastic remarks passed by neighbours on her.

Her in-laws and others in the neighbourhood are still in a state of shock over the incident. However, they see no reason as to why Sapna should have killed her children.

During a visit neighbours said the woman had a calm nature and lived in her own world.

Sapna’s sister-in-law Deepika says, “We all are shocked because Sapna and her husband never even had a small fight, argument, or any kind of disagreement. She was a happy mother and loved her children a lot.”

Her sister-in-law said about the family’s financial situation, “There was no lack of food. Her husband has two brothers, and all of them are earning for their families, and if any such situation occurs in case of financial crises, we always help each other.”

However, some of the neighbours defied Sapna’s police statement, stating that her in-laws used to taunt her for her girl child and the financial issues the family would go through after her twins were born. She has also claimed that her husband is unemployed.

According to Jodharam Malviya, one of the neighbours, “We have no idea why she said that to the police. Her husband did multiple driving jobs and also worked as a delivery boy. Although he had an accident a few months back in which his leg was injured, he still tried to work anywhere he could.”

When asked about Sapna’s behaviour with her family, another neighbour reverted, “she was on good terms with everyone in the family and neighbourhood, although she didn’t talk much with us. She was not as social as her other family members. She used to sit outside her house for hours, and I don’t even remember her going outside the locality.” She added, “We were shocked to hear the news as we never saw any signs of violence that could grow suspicions regarding her.”

