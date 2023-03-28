ON CAMERA: Hyderabad mother on way to meet 9-year-old son DIES after dramatically getting hit by mini truck |

A mother who was on her way to meet her son at his school was tossed off in the air after a vehicle hit her. She was identified as 35-year-old Parveen Begum who reportedly lost her life in the road accident.

The incident took place on Monday morning (March 27). A chilling video of Parveen walking on the roadways along with another person, both burqa-clad women, and later being hit by the vehicle has surfaced online.

WATCH:

#Hyderabad:Parveen Begum(35) resident of Shaheen Nagar Hyd, was on her way to meet her 9yr old son studying at Alfalah School #Balapur, when she was hit by a negligent trally driver

She was tossed in air before hitting the ground by the force and died on the spot#RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/NKlsGNB7ke — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) March 28, 2023

Parveen was noted to be a resident of Habeeb Colony in Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad. After she was hit allegedly due to the negligence of the driver, she dramatically flew into the air and died on spot. Reports suggest that she was on her way to deliver a tiffin to her kid, Mohammed Wazair, who was at Alfalah school in Balapur.

The driver is currently in custody and a police investigation is underway.