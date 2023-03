Class 12 student gets injured due to over speeding a car. | Representative image

New Delhi: A Class 12 student in south Delhi got injured after the car he was driving in a high speed hit a cab on the road. The accident took place in South Delhi's CR Park area on Monday, a police official said.

As per the IANS news service, the cab driver had a narrow escape while the 17-year-old student sustained minor injuries.

The Student is said to be a resident of Kalkaji, New Delhi.