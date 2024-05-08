Bihar Board Releases Revised Class 10 Results; Get Direct Link Here | Representative image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the revised Class 10 Matric results for 2024. Students who appeared for the exams and were awaiting their results can now check their revised final grades online.



Why did the Board release revised results?



The reason for revisions is unclear. Student complaints about inaccuracies in their final results could be a possible reason. Students who believe their marks were affected are advised to check the updated results. The result was initially declared on March 31. Anand Kishore, the Chairman of BSEB, revealed the results of the BSEB Matric exams during a press conference.

After a period of scrutiny and verification following the initial result, the board has released revised results for the Class 10 exam. The BSEB has not yet revealed the specific reasons as to why it released revised results. Students who believed that their final marks may have been impacted due to any error can now check the updated results.



Where can students check their results?

Students who appeared for the exams can check their final grades online at the following websites using their roll code and roll number:

https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

http://results.biharboardonline.com/

About The BSEB Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) administered the Matric board exam from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The exams were conducted in 1,548 examination centers, split into two sessions.

The first session exams were held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the second session exams took place from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The Class 10th Exam of the Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 was conducted on the same dates, with an estimated participation of 16.4 lakh students.

What can BSEB Class 10 Students do after checking their revised results?

With the revised results released, students are now free to focus on their next steps, such as enrolling in higher education programs or even pursuing vocational training.

BSEB advises students to stay updated through official channels for any further announcements.

The BSEB has not yet announced when it will be announcing details regarding physical marksheets and certificates.