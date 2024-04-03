BSEB Class 10 Results Declared: Scrutiny And Compartment Exam Applications Open

Representative Image |

The Bihar School Examination Board Patna (BSEB) has recently unveiled the results for the class 10 matric exams on March 31, 2024. Following this announcement, students eager to have their papers re-evaluated can opt for scrutiny. The application links for BSEB Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exams will be active from April 3 to April 9, 2024. The compartment exams are specially designed for students placed in the compartment category.

As per the official notification, BSEB will declare the compartment exam results by May 31, 2024. Specific dates for the compartment exam will be disclosed later. Applicants for the BSEB scrutiny process are required to pay a fee of Rs 120 per paper.

Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3: Key in the login credentials.