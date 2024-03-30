BSEB Class 10 Result 2024 Expected Tomorrow; Check Passing Marks, Award For Toppers

Representative Image

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to unveil the Class 10 result for the year 2024 tomorrow, March 31. Students who sat for the examinations can access the BSEB Class 10 result 2024 via the official websites, results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Last year, the Bihar Board 10th result was declared on March 31 at 1:30 pm. To download the BSEB Class 10 result 2024, students will need to utilize their login credentials such as registration number or roll number and date of birth.

A total of 16,94,781 students enrolled for the BSEB matric exams 2024, including 8,72,194 girl students and 8,22,587 boys. The Bihar board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across over 1,500 examination centres in the state.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Prizes for Toppers

- Top 10 students: Rs 1 lakh, one laptop, one Kindle ebook reader

- Second-rank holders: Rs 75,000, one laptop, one Kindle ebook reader

- Third-rank holders: Rs 50,000, one laptop, one Kindle ebook reader

- Fourth to tenth rank holders: Rs 10,000, one laptop, one Kindle ebook reader

Students can check the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2024 from the following websites:

- biharboardonline.com

- results.biharboardonline.com

- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

To pass in the BSEB 10th result 2024, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. If a student fails in more than two subjects, they will not be eligible to appear for the BSEB matric compartment exam 2024 and will be required to repeat the same grade.