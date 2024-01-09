 Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Marks Published By BPSC: Check Your Scores Now!
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marks of candidates who participated in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam for Teacher and Headmaster Posts

Updated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Representative Image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the marks of candidates who participated in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam for Teacher and Headmaster Posts. To access the marks, candidates can visit the BPSC Online website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam covered various categories, including 1 to 5 Class Teachers, 6 to 8 Class Teachers, 9 and 10 Class Teachers, as well as 11 and 12 Class Teachers and the Headmaster position. The exam took place from December 7 to December 15.

To check their individual marks, candidates need to use their login ID and passwords. The BPSC TRE 2 Marks Link is available for download on the official website.

Here's how candidates can check their BPSC TRE 2.0 Marksheet:

Visit the official website of BPSC Online - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Log into your account.

Download your marks.

Take a print-out of the marks.

