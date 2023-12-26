Rajasthan Police Forms Special Team To Crack Down On Gangs Issuing Bogus Marksheets, Degrees

Jaipur: Rajasthan police have formed a special team to crack down on the gangs issuing fake mark sheets and degrees. The team will work under additional DGP Dinesh MN. Director General of Police in Rajasthan, Umesh Mishra said that the police headquarters is keeping a strict vigil on the people associated with these gangs.

“Additional DGP Crime Dinesh MN will monitor this. This team will keep an eye on the universities and educational institutions making fake degrees and marksheets in the state,” said the DGP and instructed all the police officers to immediately investigate the complaints received in this regard and take prompt action.

Mastermind held

The decision to form the special team came after a recent arrest in Jodhpur. The Jodhpur Police have recently arrested Naresh Prajapati, the mastermind of the gang issuing fake mark sheets for various courses at different universities.

A report was lodged against the accused by Ashok Kumar Gupta, the director of a school located at Kudi Bhagatasani police station. In the name of admission to various universities in the state and outside the state, the accused Naresh took Rs 26 lakh from 30 people including the victim and handed over fake degrees and marksheets to everyone.

DGP said that the police did a quick investigation into the case and arrested the accused Naresh Prajapat on December 18. Investigation revealed that Naresh has some agents across the state. The accused gives fake degrees issued in the name of Uttarakhand Education Council Roorkee, Mewar University Gangrar Chittorgarh, Shri Krishna University Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh and IEC University Himachal Pradesh.

Mishra said that two teams have been sent to arrest the gang members in other states. Accused Naresh Prajapat has been taken on remand and an intensive investigation is being done.

Besides this, the Staff Selection Commission of Rajasthan has also identified 58 candidates who have submitted fake sports certificates in the recruitment of teachers. The candidates have been given show-cause notices.