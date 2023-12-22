Rajasthan: Amid Surge In Crimes Against Women, CM Bhajanlal Sharma Directs State Police To Ensure Safety

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma |

Jaipur: The law and order and crime against women were the major election issues of the BJP in Rajasthan, and during the first meeting with police officials on Friday Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed to ensure women's safety at any cost in the state.

"Due to the cases of crime against women in the last few years, this land of heroes and great personalities has been put to shame. We have to return the honour and glory of the state by protecting the women. This is our priority and the department should take all necessary steps and take prompt and effective action," said Sharma in the meeting.

Strict action will be taken all criminals

Assuring full support to police to curb the crime in the state Sharma directed the police officers to take strict action against all types of criminals. Sharma instructed the police officers to conduct special operations against the gangs committing organised crime. He said, "The people of the state should be free from the terror of gangs. The trend of gangs operating from inside jails should also be completely stopped."

On the issue of question paper leaks, Sharma has formed an SIT to probe these cases. He said that the SIT formed to investigate these cases will take effective action punish all the culprits and give justice to the youth who are victims of paper leaks.

Corruption must be mitigated from all levels in administration: CM

On the issue of corruption CM said that the state government will follow the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption 'The state government is committed to eradicating institutional corruption. Corruption should be eliminated from all levels in the department,' said Sharma.

Congress took to the streets against the suspension of MPs

In a nationwide call of protest against the suspension of opposition MPs from the parliament, Congress and other parties staged a dharna in Jaipur and at all the district headquarters of Rajasthan on Friday.

Attacking the central government for this action, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara termed it dictatorship rule and said that the oppression is not going to tolerate this.