Rajasthan: With Bhajanlal Sharma Sworn In As CM, State Enters New Political Era

Bhajanlal Sharma sworn in as new CM | ANI

Jaipur: Bhajanlal Sharma, who started his political career as an ordinary worker in the Bharatiya Janata Party, became the 14th chief minister of Rajasthan on his 55th birthday. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of post and secrecy to Bhajanlal Sharma amidst a large gathering of people at the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Bhajanlal Sharma, his two Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa also took the oath.

With this, the era of 25 years of Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje becoming the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan ended and a generational shift was seen taking place in the politics of Rajasthan.

Jaipur buzzes with activity

The soothing winter morning of Pink City Jaipur looked saffron in colour on Friday. From the airport to the swearing-in venue historic Albert Hall and beyond that, the entire Jaipur city was painted saffron by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A brief warning in the ceremony was attended by not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the top brass of the central government and BJP including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP President JP Nadda, chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh and other senior leaders.

After the sworning-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari Premchand Bairwa greeted the people present with folded hands.

यह शपथ है अनवरत विकास की!

यह शपथ है अटूट विश्वास की!

यह शपथ है निरंतर सेवा की!

यह शपथ है वीर भूमि के गौरव बढ़ाने की!



सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास के संकल्प को सर्वोपरि मानते हुए आज जनाशीर्वाद के साथ वीर भूमि राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली।



3 political stalwarts seen sitting together

Gehlot, Gajendra and Vasundhara were seen sitting together

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen sitting together on the stage where senior leaders were seated. Politically, the three leaders are considered arch-rivals among themselves. Ashok Gehlot has accused Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the Sanjeevani scam and has even called him a worthless and useless minister. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has filed a defamation case against Gehlot, but both leaders were seen talking to each other on the stage. Along with him, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also present and a very cordial conversation was seen between all the three leaders.