 Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma To Be Sworn In As CM On Dec 15th With Deputies
Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma To Be Sworn In As CM On Dec 15th With Deputies

Party president CP Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will also attend the ceremony. Invitations are being sent to the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to attend the grand ceremony.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 02:59 AM IST
article-image
Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan CM-designate, with Rajnath Singh | X/ANI

Bhajan Lal Sharma, the newly elected leader of the BJP legislative party in Rajasthan will sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of the state on December 15 in a grand oath-taking ceremony at the historic Albert Hall of Jaipur. His two deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairava will also take oath at the ceremony.

Party president CP Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda will also attend the ceremony. Invitations are being sent to the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states to attend the grand ceremony.

The names of the council of ministers are yet to be finalized but as per sources 10-15 ministers may sworn in with the CM and deputy CMs. There can be 30 ministers including the CM and deputy CMs in Rajasthan, so now 27 seats are available in the Council of Ministers of the State and lobbying to become a minister has already started. 'It is expected that this time the council of ministers will have some young and fresh faces as a new and a comparatively young CM is taking over as the head of the state, ' said a party leader.

In the meantime, the new CM has been shifted from his flat to a government guest house in Jaipur because of security reasons.

Bhajanlal Sharma Announced As New Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari And Prem Chand Bairwa To Be Deputy CMs
article-image
