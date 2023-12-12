Bhajanlal Sharma Announced As New Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari And Prem Chand Bairwa To Be Deputy CMs

Bhajanlal Sharma announced as new Rajasthan CM | ANI

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (December 12) declared Bhajanlal Sharma, a first-time MLA as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. With the announcement of the name of the CM, suspense has now ended on the names of CMs in all the three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - which the BJP won in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the deputy CMs, announced Rajnath Singh.

#WATCH | BJP MLA Bhajanlal Sharma is the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/vLQoEWsQuV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

According to reports, the announcement of the name of Bhajanlal Sharma was done by senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the event, said that Bhajanlal's name was proposed by Kirodi Lal Meena, Jabbar Singh and others.

Rajnath Singh said, "Rajasthan will move on the path of development under Bhajanlal Sharma."

#WATCH | BJP names Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/j3awHnmH7k — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Earlier, BJP central observers for Rajasthan - Rajnath Singh and Vinod Tawde along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had left for Jaipur and reached the state for the important announcement.

A group photo was also taken of all BJP MLAs with the central observers in what was a show of unity as the announcement on Rajasthan CM's name took longer than other states.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: BJP central observers for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde, Saroj Pandey along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP leaders CP Joshi, Vasundhara Raje and other leaders at the BJP office in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/sEXVrzEiOI — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)