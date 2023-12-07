Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje's son MP Dushyant Singh Accused Of Taking MLAs Forcefully To Resort In Jaipur Amid Speculation Over CM Post

X

Amid the wait for the new Chief Minister in Rajasthan, the father of a BJP MLA has made a big allegation against Vasundhara Raje's son and MP Dushyant Singh for stopping MLAs in the hotel forcefully.

Talking to the media Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena's father Hemraj Meena who himself is a former MLA alleged that MP Dushyant had brought his son Lalit and the MLAs of Jhalawar-Baran to Jaipur. “When Lalit did not return home in the evening, I talked to him. He said that I was in a resort on Sikar Road. These people are not letting me come from here,” said Meena.

Meena further said, “As soon as I got information about my son being stopped at the resort, I reached there and informed the state president CP Joshi and organization general secretary Chandrashekhar. CP Joshi also reached the spot, but Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena stopped us and told us to talk to MP Dushyant first. I called Dushyant Singh, but he did not pick up the phone and when we tried to take Lalit away from the hotel, they stopped us forcefully.”

5-6 BJP MLAs staying in a hotel in Sikar Road in Jaipur

As per reports, 5-6 BJP MLAs were staying in a hotel on Sikar Road in Jaipur late on Tuesday night. Kishanganj MLA Lalit Meena was also among them. Lalit suspected that lobbying was being done at the behest of some big leader of the party, as the fellow MLAs were talking about going to a hotel near Kotputli in Jaipur - Delhi road.

State President CP Joshi said that he was not aware of the incident. “I do not know about the hotel etc., but I indeed met Lalit Meena's father on Tuesday evening. I met more than 32 MLAs in the last 24 hours,” said Joshi.

However, after this, the vigil on the movement of MLAs has been increased.

Vasundhra meets Nadda; Balaknath resigns

In the meantime after the resignation of 3 MPs, Mahant Balaknath, who was elected MLA from Tijara, also resigned on Thursday. After this, he met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Parliament. Before resigning, he had also met senior BJP leader Om Mathur.

While Vasundhara Raje also reached Delhi and met BJP National President JP Nadda. She had left Jaipur airport at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. However, amid speculations about calling her to Delhi, Vasundhara said at the airport that she is going to meet her daughter-in-law.