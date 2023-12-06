 Race For Rajasthan CM: BJP MPs Mahant Balaknath, Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore Resign From State Assembly
The move is part of the party leadership's process of electing a new chief minister in Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Mahant Balaknath, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Rathore | X

New Delhi: Ten of the 12 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies in the recent elections resigned from Parliament on Wednesday, and the two others will also quit.

The 10 who put in their papers include nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, and the one Rajya Sabha member, officials said.

Two other MPs, Union minister Renuka Singh and Mahant Balaknath, will also be resigning from the Lok Sabha, sources said.

The move is part of the party leadership's process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Other MPs who quit included Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Rakesh Singh.

